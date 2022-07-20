Binga grandmother goes missing

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

A FAMILY from Binga is looking for its grandmother who disappeared a fortnight ago after leaving home to visit her son in Murehwa, Mashonaland East.

Family spokesperson Mr Maxon Mudimba, who is also Binga Lubu ward 11 councillor, said Ms Jane Mweembe (69) of Makaba village in Lubu, left her homestead going to visit her song Mr Gilbert Muleya in Murehwa.

He said Mr Muleya left Binga several years back as a young boy when he got a job in Murehwa and he eventually married and became a resident there.

Mr Muleya, who is a well-known prophet in Murehwa according to the family, reportedly invited his mother to visit him but she did not reach his homestead.

“We are looking for Jane Mweembe who was invited by her son in Murehwa two weeks ago and did not reach her destination. Her son left long back going there and he invited her to visit but up to now they haven’t seen her,” said Mr Mudimba.

He said Ms Mweembe had no phone when she left and only speaks and understands Tonga language.

Mr Mudimba said Ms Mweembe is short, slim and fair in completion.

The family does not have her picture.

She was carrying a checked bag commonly known as tshangaan bag with clothes.

“She boarded a bus from Binga to Bulawayo where she was supposed to connect to Harare. Their arrangement was that Gilbert’s wife would wait for her in Harare but she sent her young sister. So, as we speak, we are not sure if she reached Harare as we yet to confirm from the bus she used but there is an indication that she disembarked at the bus’s garage in Harare and no one heard from her again,” said Mr Mudimba.

He said a report of a missing person had been made to the police.

Anyone with information about Ms Mwembe’s whereabouts can contact the family on 0772575108 or 0779694337.

