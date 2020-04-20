Binga herdsman detains, rapes juvenile

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A HERDSMAN in Binga’s Lusulu area has gone into hiding after he allegedly detained a girl in the bush and raped her.

The 16-year-old girl who cannot be named for ethical reasons was also herding cattle in Chibila village grazing area, under Chief Sinamagonde when Khenzani Mavundla (18) approached her and demanded to have sex with her.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said the girl refused to have sex with Mavundla and he allegedly forced her to sit on the ground.

He allegedly told the complainant that she would not go home until he had sex with her.

“We confirm receiving a case of rape where a minor girl was raped while herding cattle alone. We would want to urge parents not to allow minor girls to go to fetch water, firewood or herd

livestock alone while members of the public are also warned against taking advantage of the lockdown to commit crime,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

She said Mavundla grabbed the complainant by the hand and neck and

forced her to her feet before dragging her to a nearby field where he

raped her, on 15 April at 4pm.

A villager who was passing by heard some noise and found Mavundla raping the

complainant.

Mavundla fled from the scene and his whereabouts are not known.

The villager escorted the girl to her home where she narrated what had happened to her parents.

A report of rape was made to the police who have launched manhunt for Mavundla.

