Binga man axed over homebrew

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A VILLAGER from Chief Saba area in Binga was rushed to hospital with head injuries after a neighbour allegedly struck him with an axe handle over homemade beer.

Mr Themba Nyoni (33) of Kasika Village lost consciousness and was severely bleeding when his brother Mr George Nyoni rushed him to Binga District Hospital on Saturday.

He is still admitted in hospital after sustaining a deep cut on the forehead after he was attacked by Windas Muntanga (43) from the neighbouring Simwenge Village under Chief Saba.

The two were part of patrons that had gathered at Mr George Siandalonda’s homestead in defiance of lockdown measures announced by Government to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Muntanga allegedly went berserk after Mr Siandalonda told patrons at around 4pm that the traditional beer had been finished.

He allegedly picked a verbal fight with Mr Siandolanda and Mr Nyoni before picking an axe handle which he used to hit the complainant once on the forehead.

Mr Nyoni fell unconscious as blood oozed from a deep cut on the forehead and his brother rushed him to Binga District Hospital where he was admitted.

Muntanga handed himself over to police in Binga on Monday leading to his arrest for attempted murder.

He was not asked to plead to the charge when he appeared before Binga magistrate Mr Urgent Vundla who remanded him in custody to August 27.

Prosecuting Mr Quiet Mpofu said Muntanga attacked Mr Nyoni during a beer drink.

“On 8 August at around 4pm the accused and complainant were drinking homemade beer at Mr George Siandalonda’s homestead when he (Mr Siandalonda) told the patrons that beer had been finished, “ said the prosecutor.

The court was told that Muntanga demanded more beer and was told it had run out and it was after 3pm when businesses must close for the day.

A misunderstanding ensued between Muntanga and Mr Nyoni resulting in the accused person picking an axe handle which he used to attack the latter. — @ncubeleon