Binga pastor jailed for assaulting superior over an allowances

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

A LOCAL church pastor based in Binga will rue the day he lost his temper and assaulted his superior following a misunderstanding over an allowance.

Misheck Ndlovu (62) from Siamaleke village under Chief Pashu, Binga who is a pastor at Hope in Christ Church was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment after being convicted for assaulting Mr White Ndlovu (45), a senior pastor at the same church.

However, six months of his sentence were conditionally suspended, meaning he will serve an effective eight months in prison.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 16 April 2024 at around 1100hrs Misheck arrived at Kabwe Children’s home for a pastor’s meeting, as well as to collect his allowances.

However, during the meeting Misheck and White had a misunderstanding, which eventually culminated in the expulsion of Misheck from the meeting.

“The accused person was expelled from the meeting and went outside Kabwe Children’s home premises and decided to stay at the gate. Michael Nsingo arrived at the gate from Bulawayo driving a CVR registration AEO7732. The accused person stopped the driver and started talking to the driver. The complainant told the driver to get inside the gate,” said the NPAZ.

This is said to have provoked Misheck who in a fit of rage grabbed complainant by the collar and tackled him down.

“He mounted and begun to choke him before he was refrained by other pastors who had been alerted of the fracas. Complainant sustained some bruises on both hands neck and head. A report was made to police leading to the arrest,” said the NPAZ.