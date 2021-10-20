Binga to host national beach volleyball championship in November

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Matabeleland North Volleyball Association has stepped up preparations for the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) national beach volleyball series to be held in Binga on November 13.

While other provinces have to settle for artificial setups for beach volleyball, Matabeleland North has the privilege of using a natural beach.

The Binga sand beach is located on the Zambezi River between the mountains, and Matabeleland North province is believed to be sitting on millions of dollars in untapped tourism opportunities.

Matabeleland North Volleyball Association chairperson Sifiso Buhlungu says they will use the Binga beach to become a powerhouse in beach volleyball in Zimbabwe.

“We will be hosting the national beach volleyball series in Binga for the first time. We want to use this competition to bring this sport to the people. We are appealing to partners out there to come on board and help us make Binga the home of beach volleyball.

“we are looking at capitalising on this natural beach and are working to introduce beach volleyball in the province. The Binga beach certainly should make our efforts easier,” said Buhlungu.

Binga Rural District Council and Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) co-manage the place, which lies less than two kilometres down a steep slope from the Binga Aerodrome. – @innocentskizoe