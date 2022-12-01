Bingala suffers groin injury

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

A groin strain is likely to rule out former Herentals midfielder Kelvin Bingala from Orapa United’s home clash against lowly placed Morupole Wanderers in a Botswana Premier Soccer League encounter on Saturday.

Bingala had to be substituted in the 66th minute for Ricky Ratlhogo in Orapa United’s 2-1 win midweek encounter against Extension Gunners.

Gadimang Brian Tiiso, Orapa United’s assistant coach said they had to take out Bingala for Ratlhogo to stabilise their midfield after the Zimbabwean pulled his groin.

With tendon injuries recovery time expected to be between three to six weeks, Bingala, one of the outstanding players at Orapa United will be hoping that he didn’t suffer a severe injury which could sideline him for a while.

While Bingala limped off the field, Zimbabwean gaffer Taurai Mangwiro celebrated his first win at Orapa United, bouncing from a 1-0 away defeat to top of the table Jwaneng Galaxy to collect maximum points in Lobatse against Extension Gunners.

The victory saw Orapa United taking their points tally to nine, four behind joint leaders Galaxy and Gaborone United after five points.

Playing host to 13th placed Morupole Wanderers, Mangwiro will be hoping to pile misery on their opponents on Saturday who are winless in four consecutive games.

