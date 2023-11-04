Binga’s best-kept secret: The healing, cosmetic power of busika fruit

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

Binga District is known for its bountiful fishing opportunities along the Zambezi River, but there is more to it as there lies a hidden treasure that remains relatively unknown to many — the busika fruit, also known as Tamarind. This organic fruit is renowned for its remarkable healing properties, and it has become a lifeline for numerous women in the Manjolo area of Binga.

As you approach Manjolo Business Centre, you will be greeted by a sight that reflects the significance of busika to the local community. Scores of women gather by the roadside, eager to present their precious produce to passing vehicles. It’s a bustling scene where each woman strives to make her case, hoping to sell her bunches of busika.

The women proudly tout the health benefits of busika, claiming it can treat a multitude of ailments.

“You can just put it on the water and drink it from there but some also put it in the porridge. It has so many health benefits. If you have diabetes, BP, it treats those chronic ailments. We are selling this product as far as Harare,” said a woman who identified herself as Ms Mudenda.

She further claims it does wonders for men, while giggling, seemingly shy to explain herself of its benefits. It’s clear that busika could be an untapped gem, not only for Binga but for the entire country, if further scientific research were conducted on its properties.

Kabome Land Siansole, the Binga District Development Coordinator, noted that while formal research is limited, busika has been an integral part of Binga’s home remedies for generations. Elders used to encourage children to include it in their porridge, believing in its ability to address health issues, including blood pressure and diabetes.

Now, busika is gaining recognition from buyers far and wide, providing a source of economic empowerment for local communities. Plans are underway to establish a value addition and beneficiation plant in Binga, with the aim of transforming busika into a sustainable industry.

“It is really a form of economic empowerment at community level. That is why we are now having partners who are coming in to try and make some juices out of busika. We now have partners like Resilience Anchor, they are working on that so that we do value addition and beneficiation,” he said.

The initiative not only promises to create employment opportunities for locals but also paves the way for nutritious busika products to reach store shelves. It’s a step toward retaining the value chain within the community and fostering employment.

“The last time I checked they were still doing a database and even trying to identify places where light industries can be situated. This will ensure that they sustain light industries unlike just concentrating on trees that are in Manjolo. So they are in the process of identifying more areas with trees and areas so that it is sustainable,” said Siansole.

“Obviously, in terms of employment because the local people will be employed and the uptake of that nutritious juice is going to be put in the shops. Like now we have some juices that are coming from Zambia but we want to make our own so that there is value chain employment creation.”

At the individual level, busika has been transformative for villagers, ensuring food security and enabling them to cover essential expenses like school fees. A single bunch of busika is sold for as much as US$1, and some of the locals even supply it to places as distant as Harare.

“It’s a source of income communities are able to pay school fees. If they harvest up to US$100 it will assist them in a big way. So it assists them in paying schools at both primary and secondary level.

“After selling it they buy food stuff because you’ll realise that in areas such as Manjolo, no matter the effort you put in farming, the returns are very low. So they usually sell and buy mealie-meal among other groceries. They can even buy fish and some even go to the extent of buying goats. Goats here cost US$20 or even less so they are able to buy livestock by just selling 20 bundles of ubusika.”

Lupane Veggie Guys, a local company specialising in value addition of indigenous fruits, busika has become one of their top-selling products. Women from Binga who harvest busika are supplying them with the fruit, and it has proven to be a significant source of income for the community.

“We have a woman who brought ubusika worth US$300 and as she brought it, she said it was now becoming off season, so we bought all of it. It is a product that is empowering the rural communities. Imagine US$300 is a lot of money especially for rural communities and one can even buy a cow with that kind of amount,” said Makhosi Godonga Mahlangu, one of the directors of Lupane Veggie Guys.

While traditional knowledge systems have long highlighted the benefits of herbs and indigenous fruits like busika, companies like Lupane Veggie Guys are striving to provide scientific validation for these claims.

Busika, or Tamarind, is particularly popular for its anti-aging properties, ability to regulate sugar levels for diabetes patients, and its capacity to lower blood pressure.

By producing juices and other products from indigenous fruits and making them accessible to rural communities, these companies are not only providing economic opportunities but also encouraging locals to embrace the added value of their traditional products. — @nqotshili