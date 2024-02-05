Binga’s Sand Beach: A hidden gem with untapped tourism potential

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

IN a space of an hour, more than 20 people separately descend the steep slope down the Zambezi River banks to access the sand beach in Binga.

A majority park their vehicles at the Binga Aerodrome and walk down the narrow meandering road to the beach on the river while a few brave ones drive precariously down to the beach.

The narrow road is in two portions, one stretch is a rocky gravel and the other is surfaced with concrete and meanders through a rocky bush.

On approaching the river bank, one is welcomed by the sight of about four detached dilapidated roofless buildings left by an investor that had attempted to develop the place.

The old buildings have been neglected and vandalised as some people removed the roofs.

However, the sand beach beckons travellers to experience its natural allure in the scorching embrace of the Binga district as it quickly catches one’s eye.

Those who have visited the place have called it the Little Durban of Zimbabwe as it is arguably the only beach probably in the whole country.

There are isolated rocks on the drier side of the vast sand beach stretch.

The width of the river literally reaches the horizon as one can only see the vast blue water body towards the Zambian of the river and this on its own is an eye-catching phenomenon.

Upon reaching the water, tourists, comprising locals and others visiting from other parts of the country, run straight towards the river jump into the water and start swimming.

It’s a perfect sand and water bath, especially with the soaring Binga temperatures.

The “safe” zone could be about 20 metres into the river and none of the leisure lover dare swim beyond.

Waves occasional hit the shore and swimmers run to the shallow zone.

Those that frequent the beach have said the shallow portion is safe from crocodiles.

A news crew visited the sand beach on Saturday and observed that the place is occupied at any given time.

If the number of tourists at the sand beach is anything to go by, Binga has potential to draw more numbers.

There is potential for tshisa nyama, beverages and fast foods business which are popular with leisure spots.

There is also potential for onsite accommodation, campsite and transport services.

The road from the Aerodrome however needs upgrade.

There is also no water and sanitation facilities at the beach, another opportunity.

The Binga Rural District Council recently said it envisions transforming the whole district into Zimbabwe’s own Mississippi, tapping into its vast potential of different resources including the sand beach.

Binga has abundant water resources on the Zambezi River, thriving fishing, tourism, and hospitality sectors, fertile soils in Lusulu, a rich cultural heritage, diverse vegetation, and wildlife. Binga has the opportunity to emerge as a formidable economic powerhouse if resources such as the sand beach are invested.

The nearby airstrip and water transport via Lake Kariba enhance accessibility and connectivity for people wishing to enjoy leisure in Binga.

“We can call Binga a peninsula because it occupies three-quarters of the Zambezi River in the country. To bridge the gaps, we aim to have a 5-star hotel with 250 rooms, a conference room, and a Mississippi-style riverboat and casino on the river,” said Binga District engineer Mr Zibusiso Nyoni recently. Mr Nyoni encouraged investors to explore the district, emphasising the potential for developing the sandy beaches into a world-class leisure and conference facilities.

Investing in the sand beach will increase money circulating in the district.

With investment, the beach can be commercialised and become Binga’s tourism draw card, the same way the Falls are to Victoria Falls.

