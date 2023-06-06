Binzi fascinates coach Tapera

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

MANICA Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera has showered praises on his club’s free scoring striker Fortune Binzi’s tactical ability.

The pintsized striker, who turns 25 years old next month is the country’s leading top goal scorer, with eight goals in 12 outings.

Even though the striker has gone for three matches without scoring, his contribution for Manica Diamonds has been awesome.

Binzi last scored on May 13 when he grabbed a brace that handed former league champions Chicken Inn their first defeat of the season. Manica won the encounter 2-0, a result that was followed by 0-0 away draw at Dynamos, 1-0 home defeat to Yadah and Sunday’s 1-0 away win at the Colliery Stadium.

Tapera, a former Young Warriors gaffer, believes Binzi will hit double figures soon and have the best season.

“Fortune is a very good young player. He wants to play and understand himself and just like the rest of the guys I’m happy for him. Sometimes I would say he is lucky, he is the one who gets the final ball of our play. You cannot take away the contributions made by other guys who are coming in for him because it’s a combination of movement.

“Fortune is clever enough, he is always there for that last ball. He is a box player. It’s always good to have players that fight and score for the team. Binzi just needs to remain modest and continue working hard. I foresee a very fruitful season for him,” Tapera said.

Binzi’s impressive start of the season saw him claiming the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) April Player of the Month award. In landing the accolade, Binzi beat Highlanders captain and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, Bulawayo Chiefs midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe, Hwange striker Brighton Makopa and Dynamos wonder boy Tanaka Shandirwa

Binzi is grateful to his teammates.

“I just want to thank my teammates for all the necessary support. For me it’s not all about individual achievements, I’m playing for the team. I need to assist others to score to help our club to win more games,” said the striker.

With 22 rounds of play remaining, Binzi is only nine goals shy of reaching William Manondo’s 17 goal milestone that earned him the Golden Boot Award last season.

Manondo was the first CAPS United player since Leonard Tsipa in 2016, to win the Golden Boot gong.

Manondo was voted among the 11 best players for the 2021/2022 season and first runner-up behind Walter Musona who was crowned the Soccer Star of the Year. — @FungaiMuderere