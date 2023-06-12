Binzi sweeps monthly awards

Ricky Zililo

MANICA Diamonds Football Club striker Fortune Binzi’s form has seen him being voted as the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League’s Player of the Month for March, April and May.

Binzi is the league’s leading goal scorer with eight goals after 12 matches.

The league’s awards come after the 24-year-old striker was voted as the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) Player of the Month for April.

In landing the Fuz award, Binzi beat Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, Hwange striker Brighton Makopa, Dynamos’ defensive midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa and Bulawayo Chiefs’ attacking midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe.

Meanwhile, under fire Dynamos Football Club gaffer Herbert Maruwa was voted as the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Coach of the Month for March. Maruwa led Dynamos to two wins in March, beating Hwange 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium and clobbering Sheasham 4-0 at the National Sports Stadium.

Ngezi Platinum Stars’ coach Takesure Chiragwi won the April and May accolades.

In April, Chiragwi led Ngezi Platinum Stars to 11 points out of a possible 15 points from three wins and two draws.

Chiragwi, whose team is at the top of the table with 23 points from 12 outings, surprisingly won the May award with seven points from four games. He won two, drew one and lost 2-0 to Chicken Inn.

If statistics are anything to go by, Bulawayo Chiefs’ coach Lizwe Sweswe will feel hard done to be overlooked for the May award as he amassed eight points from two wins and two draws.

Sweswe has transformed Bulawayo Chiefs, leading them to 17 points in 12 matches. They are six points adrift of leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

