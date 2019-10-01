Bio-safety export permit suspended

Prosper Ndlovu, Business Editor

GOVERNMENT has indefinitely suspended the bio-safety export permit system following complaints by exporters who felt the requirement was a barrier to the ease of doing trade.

The export permit for all products regulated under National Bio-technology Regulations Statutory Instrument 157 of 2018 (SI 157 of 2018) was enforced in August this year.

However, the move resulted in complaints from exporters who felt this permit was an impediment as it was not a requirement by regional and international buyers, according to ZimTrade.

“The permit requirement has been suspended until the implementation of the reforms has been completed.

“The suspension of this permit will, therefore, create an enabling environment necessary for our country to increase exports, restore confidence among the exporting community and attract much needed foreign investment,” said ZimTrade in a statement.

S.I. 157 of 2018 required that importers and exporters of food, feed, food and feed additives, register with the National Bio-technology Authority (NBA) and obtain an annual permit.

Following private sector engagements with NBA and related agencies facilitated by ZimTrade, the country’s trade development and promotion agency, the suspended permit was one of the several instruments that were identified as affecting the export business.

“Thus, this suspension has been necessitated by the need to promote exports in line with the Government’s ease of doing business reforms,” said ZimTrade.

It noted that the development was welcome as the suspension would enhance the ease of doing export business.

The trade promotion agency has been engaging Government and related agencies to address statutory impediments identified under the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI), which was launched by the Office of the President and Cabinet.

The RRI adopted a “business unusual” approach and recommended reforms to improve the business landscape for exporters.

While some of the recommendations are still going through the administrative and legislative process, ZimTrade said was encouraging to note that some Government ministries and regulatory authorities have made strides to remove existing impediments.