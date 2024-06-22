Bishop Msindo Ncube shot dead in Johannesburg

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

THE sudden death of Mkhululi Msindo Ncube, founder and bishop of Restoration Mission Ministries Church, has cast a shadow of grief over his family and the uGodlwayo community. He was shot dead in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday evening.

Bishop Ncube, born in 1973 in Insiza District, Matabeleland South, was a pillar of his community. Fondly known as “Bishop Msindo,” he wasn’t just a spiritual leader — he was also the 22nd child in a family of 23, and a dedicated advocate for his people.

Last year, Bishop Msindo spearheaded the West Nicholson-Mberengwa Road project, a vital initiative undertaken by uGodlwayo villagers to improve the infrastructure. He was also a successful businessman, owning a construction company in South Africa where he founded his church in 2010.

The news of his death comes as a shock to his loved ones. “A sudden death,” described his brother Zibusiso Majankwe Ncube (39) to Saturday Chronicle. Bishop Msindo leaves behind a wife, four children, and a legacy of unwavering support for his family and community.

Bishop Msindo’s body will be repatriated on Friday next week. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday at Msindo homestead in Avoca.

“It happened when he just arrived at his home in Orange Farm where two robbers suddenly appeared and one of them stood in front of the car, while the other used a gun to knock on the driver’s window. At this point, his child was at the gate opening for his father who had returned from work.

“In no time the robbers had already opened the front door and forcibly took him out of the car, and this was when the child ran back to alert the mother of what was going on. On her arrival in the bedroom, a gunshot was heard and when they rushed to the gate, they could not find the car (double-cab Toyota Hilux D4D) instead they found their father lying down in acute pain. He was shot in the stomach,” he said.

Ncube recounted that they rushed the bishop to a nearby hospital, but tragically, he was pronounced dead on arrival. The family reported the incident to the Orange Farm Police Station.

“Mkhululi as his name says, was a saviour in the whole family. He was always there for the family; either in good or bad times. He was a reasonable fellow. He was the family priest, bishop, leader, father and also a family counsellor. He supported us spiritually and financially. Our powerlessness is gnawing at us. We are saddened by the sudden loss of our brother who had turned out to be our only parent,” Ncube said.

Overcome with grief, Bishop Ncube’s wife, Charity Msindo-Ncube, could barely speak. After a tearful phone call that ended abruptly, she later sent a message describing her husband as a patient and kind man. She expressed her deep personal loss.

“My husband, my friend, I am failing to even express my feelings right now but what I know is that my right side is dead. Ungubaba onenhliziyo, obekwazi ukuthatha noma yiyiphi ireaction. He was a patient man who could tolerate everybody. He was the father of nations and a peacemaker at the same time.

“I, as the wife, I have lost a lot but heavens have gained lots. He is my strength, pillar and friend, and will never refer to him as my past darling because I know he is sleeping and he shall rise. Sleep easy my man and will always love you even though you are no longer in my sight. NguMaletha wakho (it’s me your Maletha),” she said.

Thabani Ncube Malele, former Councillor for Ward 7, shared his experience working with Bishop Ncube. He described him as a natural leader and a down-to-earth man.

“He was a developmentally-focused man. He was among the first people who initiated the West Nicholson-Mberengwa rehabilitation road project, he was the chairperson of the committee leading the project, and as we mourn, we do not know who can be capable of taking over that project. Unlike other pastors, he was apolitical and even worked with people in politics in a bid to see development.

“His beautiful home speaks volumes, as I speak his home is a referral point for everyone. He was a very down-to-earth man, even his preaching was not discriminatory. He preached to everyone, every race and every tribe. He was also part of a funeral organisation that is helping people around here, making sure that dream comes to success.

You could only find him on developmental platforms. The whole ward is mourning, uGodlwayo has lost a treasure,” he said. Apostle Edwin Tshuma, a devoted church member, lamented the loss of a God-fearing hero who passionately preached a Christ-centred gospel.

“Bishop Msindo was not just a bishop but a father, a brother and friend. His kindness and love were unbelievable and it is still hard to accept that he is gone. I cannot swallow it. The church has lost a leader who was loving, caring, just a reasonable fellow with leadership skills,” he said. — @TeamKarubwa