Bitcoin Tops $41,000, Setting New All-Time Record

Earlier this week, the cryptocurrency’s value hit $38,000, $39,000 and $40,000, each time breaking historical records.

Bitcoin has crossed the $41,000 mark for the first time, the CoinMarketCap reported.

According to the price-tracking website for crypto assets, bitcoin has gained 10.36% since Thursday, reaching $41,453.92.

#Bitcoin $41,000 🚀 just another new record high! pic.twitter.com/k4SKYykY10

— OKEx (@OKEx) January 8, 2021

​Launched in 2009, Bitcoin became the first cryptocurrency to use a decentralised blockchain-based network, which enables secure peer-to-peer transactions.

Currently, bitcoin accounts for approximately 70.5 percent of the entire global cryptocurrency market. – Sputnik News