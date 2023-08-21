Bitter-sweet tribute to music legend

Some of the artistes that attended Cal_Vin’s tombstone unveiling

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

During a tombstone unveiling ceremony held in Bulawayo on Saturday for the late hip-hop star Cal_Vin (Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo), those in the music sector, friends and family paid tribute to the legendary musician and reminisced.

The rapper rose to prominence in 2014 with his unique blend of soulful melodies and thought-provoking lyrics.

His music resonated with many people earning him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim.

He had collaborations with numerous artistes including famed South African rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Tragically, Cal_Vin died on the night of October 24, 2020 from injuries sustained after being run over by a car as he was walking home.

The tombstone unveiling took place at Lady Stanley Cemetery, a fortress set aside for luminaries who would have served the city of Bulawayo with pride.

Cal_Vin’s daughter, Khloe Owami, who was born months following her father’s death was among those who placed flowers on top of the tombstone which was adorned with Cal_Vin’s name, birth and death dates.

Some of the names that he was known by such as Church Boy, Intwana Ka Manax, Intwana Ye Luveve, Dat Luveve Boi, Loxion Obama, and Calvinatti, were written on the tombstone.

After the unveiling of the tombstone, the event continued at the late artiste’s mother’s home in Luveve 5.

The event was a celebration of his life and music legacy with attendees treated to a musical tribute featuring some of Cal_Vin’s most iconic songs such as Banjalo Abantu. The event was meticulously planned to honour Cal_Vin’s legacy.

Speaking on the sidelines, his mother, Sinikiwe Luphahla said three years later, she has still not come to terms with the death of her son.

She could not hide the void that her son left, especially considering that they were very close.

“It’s not the same and it’ll never be the same living without Cal_Vin. It’s not easy to accept that he’s really gone. It feels like it’s just a dream and I can’t believe it up to now. What makes it worse is that we haven’t found closure and we’re still looking forward to getting it since the person who killed him hasn’t been found,” she said.

Fellow musicians paid tribute to Cal_Vin with many speaking on the love he had for young artistes.

Cal_Vin had established a record label called Kontrol Tribe through which he was unearthing underground artistes.

It seemed everyone in the music industry had a beautiful moment to share with the late Banjalo Abantu hit-maker.

“It’s been hard living without Cal_Vin. We were supposed to record an album together and I was planning to bring him to South Africa for a show. I miss him a lot because he played a huge role in my career and was always there for me. I’m still hurt because of the way he died. Maybe I’ll find peace once the culprit who did this is found,” said a fellow hip-hop artiste Bret Rammz.

“Ever since Cal_Vin left, the game hasn’t been the same. We used to record songs almost every week and now, it’s no longer like that.”

Rapper Asaph could not hold back his tears as the tombstone was unveiled.

Other artistes who attended and performed were Thaluso da Poet, Fifi the poet, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, Noluntu J, Reggie, GTI, Phyco Tek, Babongile Sikhonjwa, Muse, DJ Skaiva, Prozac, Asaph, Ntando Van Moyo, X-The LyricalVenom, Mawiza, Flopie X, Kaemimie, Thorne Laroq, and DJ Mark Mavusani. —@TashaMutsiba