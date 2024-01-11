Biya And Friends Academy Is No More

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

AFTER 10 years of developing youngsters, Highlanders legend Thulani “Biya” Ncube has confirmed that his academy will no longer carry on due to lack of financial support.

Ncube confirmed this on his social media Facebook page yesterday.

“Dear Friends, I just wanted to clarify a few things about my earlier message. First of all, thank you for all your support in the past 10 years. I appreciate everyone who has supported the Academy financially, emotionally and otherwise.

“To be clear, the Academy is NOT being sold! The Academy Partnership cannot financially support the Academy without any sponsorship and still provide the same quality of service to our community, players, staff, and families!

“Again, I appreciate all of you and your continued support!” Ncube said.

The academy started in 2013 and has been one of the teams which have been producing quality young players playing quality and attractive football in Bulawayo.