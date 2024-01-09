Bizarre Theft: man sentenced to 10 years for stealing railway wagon coupler

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

A MAN has been sentenced to 10years in prison for stealing, of all things, a wagon coupler belonging to the National Railways of Zimbabwe.

It is not clear what Denzel Dzvairo of Harare intended to do with the coupler since he does not own a train.

In a statement the National Railways of Zimbabwe said Denzel Dzvairo was arrested on 9 December 2023 by NRZ loss Control Officers in Harare.

The parastatal commended the courts for imposing deterrent mandatory sentences for people stealing the company’s properties.

“A Harare man was on Thursday sentenced to 10 years in jail for stealing a wagon coupler. Denzel Dzvairo was arrested by NRZ Loss Control details on 9 December together with an accomplice who later turned into a State Witness.”

“The coupler was stolen from a stabled wagon. The NRZ commends the courts for imposing deterrent mandatory sentences on people stealing the organisation’s equipment crucial in the running of trains,” reads the statement.