BJB Films, Mai Titi start filming A Life to Regret movie

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE shooting of A Life to Regret, a feature film that features comedy sensation Mai Titi and internationally acclaimed artiste Awilo Longomba has started in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

The filming which is being conducted by UK-based production house, BJB Films (Billy Jeremiah Brown Films) is expected to end by end of this month. Viewers are expected to get the production either in July or August.

Mai Titi who has been updating followers about her stint in Tanzania has left many impatiently waiting for the release.

History will be made as for the first time, Awilo and Mai Titi will appear in the international film world.

A Life to Regret is a family movie which will unpack the differences and hatred between a step mother and step daughter.

BJB Films founder, Leo Brown said: “The shooting of the feature film commenced today after rehearsals were done last week. This is a feature film that the whole world should not miss as their favourite artists have ventured into professional acting,” said Brown. – @mthabisi_mthire

