Bkay speaks on Skyz Metro FM’s 100% local content show

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

RADIO presenter Benkosi ‘Bkay’ Maphosa has opened up on one of the city’s popular breakfast shows on Skyz Metro FM, Insimbi Yekuseni, saying it has opened doors for many up-and-coming musicians.

The show is popular among many as it plays 100% local music.

A brainchild of Bkay, the show runs on the Esabantu station during weekdays from 6am to 9am.

Bkay said the show came about after realising that there was an influx of quality local music from the region’s artistes.

“The show was motivated by the influx of quality local music and the vision of the station to support local music. Over and above the 70% local content state requirement, I was challenged to take it up a notch further and drafted the idea with the station’s management giving it a greenlight,” said Bkay.

He said the show has helped local artistes break through boundaries which in the past could not have easily been overcome as they were not known.

“Local music when sung in isiNdebele sounds South African. We always had a battle trying to tell people this is a local song every time we played a song, but now people have access to a show between 6am to 9am and don’t need to ask.

“Listeners have since gained more knowledge on local musicians as there has been serious improvement in the presence on their digital platforms,” said Bkay while calling on local artistes to submit their works via email at [email protected]

As from next Friday, Bkay will co-host the show with musician Madlela Skhobokhobo so as to spice it up. – @mthabisi_mthire