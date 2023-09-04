Black Boy play targets learners

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

CENTRE For Talent Development (CTD), a theatre organisation that uses Visual and Performing Arts as an educational tool, is set to première Black Boy, a play by Richard Wright at Bulawayo Theatre next week Friday.

The première for Literature in English Ordinary Level learners is part of the Literature Performance-Based Workshop, one of the 42 projects supported by the Culture Fund of Zimbabwe Trust funded by the European Union.

Black Boy is an autobiography of Richard Wright’s early life. The adaption by CTD’s co-founder and director Thabani Hilary Moyo relates Wright’s painful and confusing memories that lead to a better understanding of the man, a black living in Southern America and a writer who eventually emerges.

Although Richard, as the narrator, maintains a grown man’s voice throughout the story, each moment is told from the perspective and knowledge that a child might possess. Towards the story’s end, as Richard ages, the voice of the narrator and of the 19-year-old young man he has become, merge into one.

Moyo gave Chronicle Showbiz a blurb of the book and what learners should expect from the adaptation.

“Black Boy is a story of the desertion of families by fathers and the humiliation of the black man by whites. It is a story that questions the Christian faith and its role in society. Black Boy is a graphic presentation of the fear of being trapped in an oppressive world that does not recognise one’s rights.

“One has to self-educate to escape such circumstances because the existing institutions are designed to make one conform to the limiting circumstances around him.

“Richard refuses to do that. Because of that, he finds himself in conflict with his family, friends and classmates at school. His aspirations as a writer give him the idea of moving north where he believes the conditions are better for his growth.

“The presentation is a challenge to communities to make sure that children are recognised and represented in all spheres of life and that their rights are respected.

“The challenge is that the original text is written in First person narrative and is thick. So we have to rely more on the narrative technique. So all our actors play Richard so as to make the load easier,” Moyo said.

For this performance, CTD has a cast of six young thespians made of three young ladies and three young men. These include Shamma Banda, Carol Madongwe, Chelesile Mpofu, Ryan, Ryan D Nyoni and Alpha Tatenda.

The play will be directed by Gift Chakuvinga who has come of age with his style, while Philani Amadeus Nyoni will be the language coach.

The presentation promises to be explosive and mind-blowing as everyone in the cast plays Richard and other characters that he encounters in the narrative.

After its première, the play is set to be taken around Matabeleland North and South high schools.

The stage play is just a drop in the ocean as CTD has a flurry of programmes lined up before year-end, inclusive of a partnership with Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo and the curation of a festival.

“We have a festival coming from October 2 to 6. We have 10 products that we will showcase. On each day, we will have two products being performed. Our aim is to give learners the final exciting revision sessions before they sit for their exams. We have intensive discussions around the presentations.

“We are catering for Literature in English, Literature in isiNdebele and Language sessions. We have also partnered with Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo for a Visual and Performing Arts Skills Workshop which will take place during the festival.

“Our target is teachers from both primary and secondary schools,” added Moyo.

Lately, CTD has made it its number one priority to use art as a tool for social and academic excellence, curating diverse theatrical products in the process. —@MbuleloMpofu