Black Friday frenzy spreads across sectors

People queue to enter at Jet Stores for the Edgars Black Friday (Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu)

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

As expected, the city is a hive of activity today because of Black Friday with people thronging various retail shops to shop ahead of the festive season.

Majority of selected products had a five to 30 percent price reduction with some thronging retail shops like Edgars and TM Pick n Pay to look for bargain deals.

Chronicle Showbiz went around the Bulawayo CBD in the morning and observed that people had joined in on the shopping spree.

Retail shops like Edgars were offering a range of 20 percent discount on selected products same as Jet Stores. Power Sales is running a challenge of the biggest spender of the day who will receive products as same as their spending on Saturday morning.

Phone shop Itel is also one of the shops that has joined in on the craze and is running a competition where people are walking away with various prizes.

In the creative sector, artistes like Mzoe 7 who is performing at Nust today, has also offered half charges for his appearances, the same as his gig scheduled for Gwanda today where he will share the stage with Master Zhoe.

Some leisure centres are offering huge discounts on selected beverages.

For entertainment lovers, there is also a Black Friday ticket sale for the upcoming Blaq Diamond gig scheduled for December 4 where tickets are being sold for half price for the first 50 people.

Black Friday – which is being commemorated today – is an informal name for the day following Thanksgiving Day in the United States. It is observed on the fourth Thursday of November which has been regarded as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season since 1952. – @mthabisi_mthire