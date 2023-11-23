BLACK ICE: A gripping tale of love, abuse, gangsters, corruption, crime to launch in December

Natasha Mutsiba,[email protected]

A movie titled “BLACK ICE” is set to be released in December. The locally produced film promises to captivate audiences with its intense storyline, which delves into the realms of love, abuse, gangsters, corruption, and crime.

The cast comprises talented individuals who bring the characters to life. These include Prince Ndlovu as the producer, Astle Ndlovu as the editor, director of photography and location manager, and Nqobile Jele as the writer and director.

What sets “BLACK ICE” apart from other films is its youthful appeal and its ability to educate young audiences about crime and abuse.

The central focus of the movie revolves around a cunning group known as Black Ice. This group of mastermind gangsters specialises in robbing other criminal organisations. What sets them apart is their ability to disguise themselves, with some members posing as school principals, even the leader, who is a respected community pastor.

Shockingly, the pastor’s own daughter is subjected to abuse by her stepmother, a situation he surprisingly supports.

The filmmaker Jele, driven by a love for movies featuring gangsters and crime, sought to create a unique narrative that showcased their creativity without imitating any existing films.

“I love movies that include gangsters and crime so I wanted to create my own version without copying any movie, just plotting my creativity. I hope the audience will get strong messages like child abuse and the outcome of Vuzu parties,” said Jele.

However, the production faced numerous challenges along the way.

“We faced so many challenges like lack of equipment, lighting and transport money,” he said.

To ensure widespread exposure, Jele said they are planning to market “BLACK ICE” through various social media platforms. They have already submitted the film to the Zimbabwe Annual Film and Television Awards (Zaftas) and intend to submit it to numerous festivals, aiming to reach a wider audience and garner recognition for their exceptional work.

Looking to the future, the producers have plans for more projects, including a comedy and reality show. – @TashaMutsiba