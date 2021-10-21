Black Orient brings back urban grooves feel

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Correspondent

FRESH from releasing visuals for a song with Mandie Mae, Hip-hop artiste Black Orient (real name Lucian Paidashe Rubaya) is back again with another single titled, “Waenda”.

The love song features Ronald Stone (real name Ronald Magigwani) and talks about the pain of losing a loved one after they leave the country in search of greener pastures.

“The song brings to light the old days when there was a mass exodus in Zimbabwe due to the economic challenges that the country succumbed to,” explained Black Orient.

Commenting on the sound, Black Orient said the song reminds him of the urban grooves era.

“Imagine a new sound that feels like urban grooves and a bit of 80s disco music, but different. Waenda has a kind of beat that the old ExQ, Roki, Roy and Royce, Decibel and Tererai Mugwadi would have done on a collabo with MJ, Madonna or Michael Bolton etc,” is how he would explain the sound of his new song.

The song is available on virtual stores and will premiere tomorrow on YouTube. Together with Ronald Stone, Black Orient is on the verge of dropping a video of the song as well. – @eMKlass_49

