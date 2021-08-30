Black Orient, Mandie Mae sing on romantic relationship dynamics

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

MUSIC producer Black Orient (real name Lucian Rubaya) has collaborated with reggae/dancehall songstress Mandie Mae (born Nomagugu Amanda Nkomo) on a song titled Do You Mind which tackles the dynamics of romantic relationships.

The song which is of Afro-dancehall and Afro-pop genres challenges conventional taboos in modern premises for a love relationship.

Black Orient said through the song, they want to test the waters of what really drives the survival of a relationship.

“Do You Mind is the second single release from my upcoming producer’s compilation. The song challenges conventional taboos in modern premises for a relationship from what’s a good woman to what’s a great man when considering dating and romance?

“It explores the idea of the two sides being honest about their past and circumstances, rather than the usual promises and show of perfection. It questions the guys’ willingness to be with a woman who has a complicated and controversial past and the woman’s willingness to be with a guy who is broke. It approaches romance from a more honest and often frowned upon societal viewpoint,” said Black Orient.

Black Orient, an independent music producer specialising in Hip Hop, R&B, Afro Pop, Dancehall, and Reggae is based in Bulawayo.

“I’m inspired by ‘Golden Age’ international and local producers such as Timbaland, Dr Dre Quincy Johns, Delani “Step-Aside” Makhalima and Takefive, as well as modern classical music composers such as Hans Zimmer, Howard Shore and John Williams.”

“I started making beats at 15 in 2003 when I was based in the UK and affiliated with KYN Records until 2007. Then, I was a silent production partner in Harare’s Block 101 until its dissolution in 2019, producing instrumentals for several prominent Zimbabwean artists such as J Boss, Tricky T, Stunner, Tererai Mugwadi, Nembo Boy, Jusa Dementor, Boom Betto, Varaidzo, MC Chita, Junior Brown, Ba Shupi, Finton, Flexxo Musharukwa and Teq Niq,” he said.

Black Orient made his debut as a rapper/singer and came back as a producer with the track Chikwambo in collaboration with POY in November 2020, after a 10-year hiatus from the music industry. – @mthabisi_mthire