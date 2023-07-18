Black Rhinos feels the Gweru warmth

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

IT might be during the peak of the winter season in Zimbabwe with temperatures dropping to as low as three degrees Celsius in Gweru but Black Rhinos are feeling the ‘warmth’ of the city considered one of the coldest places in the country.

Ever since shifting their base to Gweru at the start of the month following the closure of the National Sports Stadium for renovations, Black Rhinos have found their charge.

The army side became the first to score a goal at Bata stadium after it’s reopening, in the 2-1 defeat to Dynamos which was followed by a win against Yadah and a draw against Hwange.

In a short space of time Chipembere, as the army side is also known to its fans, has charmed fans in Gweru with their entertaining passing game. They won the hearts of many fans in the match against Dynamos after putting up a dominant performance only to lose towards the end due to two questionable penalty kicks awarded to DeMbare by referee Allen Bhasvi.

Black Rhinos vice chairman Colonel Edward Mutukwa has promised more to football fans in Gweru saying that they are in the City of Progress to stay and will not be relegated.

“Firstly, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Gweru for welcoming us and embracing us. We really feel the warm welcome,” Col Mutukwa said.

“We promise to continue working hard so that we give back the love shown to us by winning matches and also give them something to cheer about. We might have our headquarters in Harare but Black Rhinos are a people’s team as we are all over Zimbabwe and we will strive to make people happy.”

He said Black Rhinos are a big brand in local football adding that they don’t belong at the base of the log where they are.

“Soon we will be out of the relegation zone and fight for a better position finish. I would also like to thank our sponsors for their unwavering support and as such we are going to make them proud and push their brands,” said Col Mutukwa.

On Sunday Black Rhinos were unlucky to drop two points in the 1-1 draw against Hwange. They conceded a penalty two minutes from full-time after having dominated play and missed a number of chances.

Veteran midfielder Allen Gahadzikwa who is getting better with age, like wine had thrust Black Rhinos in the lead in the first half. The new acquisitions led by seasoned striker Lot Chiwunga who returned to the field after a lengthy four-year absence due to injury have added depth to the team.

Chiwunga who announced his return by troubling the Dynamos defence in his first game before scoring a brace in the 2-0 win against Yadah is now leading the attack supported by Garikai Dematsika while Evans Katema on loan from Dynamos is also expected to add potency to the strike force.

Goalkeeper Lennon Gonese who was also registered during the mid-season transfer window made a number of telling saves in the last three matches and has commanded his defence well. Towering midfielder Nkosi King Mhlanga has also added some grit in the midfield combining well with the ever-green Gahadzikwa.

Black Rhinos take on Sheasham in the newly found Gweru Derby at Bata stadium on Sunday and a win for them will put them on level points with the Construction Boys and just three points from the safe zone.