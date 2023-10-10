Black Rhinos wins annual Victoria Falls Basketball Invitational Tournament

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

EIGHT teams participated at the annual Victoria Falls Basketball Invitational Tournament held at Jafuta Foundation outside Victoria Falls on Saturday.

Black Rhinos were the winners in both men and women’s categories.

The Victoria Falls Invitational Tournament is an annual basketball event that aims to bring together teams from around Zimbabwe and Livingstone, Zambia, to compete over three days.

This was the 6th year of the tournament whose objective is to provide a platform for basketball teams to showcase their talents and skills in a competitive and friendly environment.

It also seeks to introduce basketball to underserved rural areas, enhance the visibility and reputation of Victoria Falls Panthers Basketball Club, foster social cohesion, youth empowerment, and cultural exchange among players and fans from different communities in the Victoria Falls area.

The tournament also seeks to raise awareness and support for the Jafuta Foundation, a non-profit organisation that works on community development, education, culture, conservation, and wildlife projects in the region and promote Victoria Falls as a tourist destination and a hub for sports and recreation.

Victoria Falls Panthers Basketball Club, a premier amateur club affiliated with the Matabeleland North Basketball Association hosted the tournament.

The original idea was to have the tournament over three days but this year because of the lack of adequate resources, it was held over one day.

Panthers manager and coach Brighton Jones said basketball can be a tool for promoting social cohesion hence the desire to promote youth empowerment and cultural exchange within the communities located in the Victoria Falls area.

On the road to winning the tournament, Black Rhinos men’s team narrowly beat Great Zimbabwe University 26-25 before seeing off Primero (Unicorns) 36-42.

Primero narrowly lost 30-33 to Victoria Falls Panthers who then lost their second match to GZU by 26 to 35 points.