Black Umfolosi brings live shows to Entumbane

Black Umfolosi, the legendary imbube group, has launched a movement called Kulture eKasi to bring live music shows to the township of Entumbane. The movement aims to revive the cultural scene at the community halls and youth centres that are often neglected and unused.

The group will host a series of imbube-themed events at Enkundleni Cultural Centre starting from February 23. They will be joined by different local groups such as One War to Heaven, Ijongosi, Men of Influence and Indosakusa: The Morning Star.

Sotja Moyo, the founder of Black Umfolosi, said that they want to provide quality entertainment to the locals and inspire the young and upcoming artistes. He also said that they hope to reduce drug abuse among the youth by offering them positive activities.

“We will be hosting shows at the end of each month at Enkundleni Cultural Centre leading to Africa Day celebrations in May. The objective of these shows titled Kulture eKasi is to take events closer to the people. We want to revive the sense of hosting shows in townships at youth centres and community halls that are lying idle for the better part of the year,” said Moyo.

He added that they are looking for partners who can help them expand the movement to other townships in Bulawayo. He appealed to the business community, organisations and individuals who are interested in supporting this noble initiative to contact them.

“Our youth are drawn into substances that destroy their lives due to lack of activities to occupy them hence we believe that the kind of shows we aim to host will keep them busy,” said Moyo. —@mthabisi_mthire