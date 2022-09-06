Blacklist for shoddy work contractors

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT will not tolerate shoddy work by contractors who have been hired to carry out various infrastructural projects countrywide as it expects high value for money, Finance and Economic Development minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube said.

There have been concerns over poor workmanship on some high impact infrastructural projects countrywide with the Government saying contractors who fail to deliver quality projects will be blacklisted.

Government has embarked on several major infrastructural development projects countrywide which include housing, roads, dams, schools, health centres and irrigation schemes and are within the National Development Strategy NDS1 (2021-2025) economic blueprint.

Government launched NDS1 to lay the foundation towards the country becoming an upper-middle income economy by 2030.

Speaking to the media after touring the US$17 million Industrial Development Bank of Zimbabwe ( IDBZ) students’ hostels near the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), Professor Ncube said the Government expects all projects countrywide to be of high quality.

The hostels project comes at a time when university students are facing accommodation challenges, which have seen unscrupulous landlords cashing in on desperate students.The three blocks of flats have 516 rooms and are expected to accommodate 1 023 students.

He said the hostels construction project is of expected quality and would set a benchmark to other projects country wide.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube touring a US$17million students accomodation project at the National University of Science and Technology yesterday.2

“Government expects what you call value for money, that is in terms of pricing and quality of the projects which are delivered by the contractors,” said Professor Ncube.

“We expect our contractors to give us high quality projects. We don’t want contractors to give us shoddy work. We don’t want roads to be redone within a year of completion, that is unacceptable.

“What we see here is a decent product and it will go a long way in showcasing what we can do as a public sector working with the private sector.”

The minister said Government expects the hostels to be complete by year-end.

“The project will be complete by year-end and we should have occupation in the first quarter of next year.

“It has gone according to schedule. But during Covid-19 times it slowed down a bit. We have caught up now such that the last block has gone up in record time compared to the other two blocks

“We are pleased that the private sector and Government through IDBZ have worked together to put up the facility.

“This complex, the Bulawayo students’ accommodation or Bulawayo students’ city, is spearheaded by the Infrastructure Development Bank and I am pleased with the work being done.

“This complex will go a long way in housing students in the city. It will house over 1 000 students. I am pleased that over 60 percent of occupants would be female students, it’s a very safe environment.’’

Prof Ncube said the facility is a city in the sense that you have laundry facilities, accommodation and shopping facilities and all the shop space has already been rented out and tenants are already customising the space.

“All these are supporting services to students. The facility would be opened to any students, be it from Nust, polytechnic and other learning institutions.”

During the tour, workers were hard at work at various construction sites.

IDCZ chief executive officer, Mr Thomas Sakala said the facility is self-contained as it would have fast food outlets, shops, saloons and sporting facilities.

“It will have fast food outlets, a laundry mart, student canteen, saloons and medical facilities. There is space for a gym and other sporting activities.

“It’s a one stop shop centre and students don’t need to go far. The general public would be welcomed but there will be high security.

“This is a first of its kind and we are hoping to replicate it in all towns that have universities.

“At the end of the project, we project it to cost just under US$17 million,” he said.

Initially, the Bulawayo City Council had rejected the proposal to build the hostels saying the land had already been earmarked for town houses.

Residents from neighbouring Selborne Park had raised objections to the students’ accommodation complex to be built off campus arguing that the development would downgrade the status of the up-market residential area.

The past two decades have recorded a surge in the number of enrolments at universities and the current number is estimated to be more than 70 000 with only 11 000 having accommodation provided by the institutions.

The Government has called for increased investment in the learning space, accommodation facilities, recreational and other supporting facilities.