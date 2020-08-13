Blanket Mine H1 output up 12pc

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

GWANDA-BASED gold mining company, Blanket Mine, which is owned by Caledonia Mining Corporation has recorded a 12,4 percent increase in gold ouput to 27 732 ounces for the first half ended June 30, 2020.

In the relative period last year, the mining concern registered 24 660 oz.

In a production update for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, Caledonia said Blanket’s output for the quarter was 13 499 oz compared to 12 712 oz in the comparable period last year.

“A total of 13 499 ounces of gold were produced in the quarter while during the same quarter last year 12,712oz were produced.

“A total of 27 732oz were produced in the first half of 2020 compared to 24 660oz in the first half of 2019,” said the mining group.