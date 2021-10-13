Blanket Mine in new production record

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

LEADING gold producer, Blanket Mine posted a new production record high of 18 965 ounces in the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 which was 25 percent above the corresponding period last year.

The Gwanda-based mining concern, which is 64 percent owned by Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc posted its first production record high of 16 710oz in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The increased output was attributable to enhanced capacity following the commissioning of the Central Shaft at Blanket in the first quarter of the year.

In a trading update for the quarter under review, Caledonia also indicated that gold produced in the nine months to September 30, 2021 was 48 872oz, reflecting a 14 percent improvement on the 42 887oz produced in the corresponding period in 2020.

Commenting on the announcement, Caledonia chief executive officer Mr Steve Curtis, said: “I am delighted that this quarter we have once again set a new production record as Blanket begins to reap the rewards of the substantially increased production capacity following the commissioning of the Central Shaft in March 2021.

“The ramp-up in production towards our quarterly target of 20 000oz has met our best estimate and, consequently, we have been able to narrow our annual production guidance from 61-67 000oz to 65-67 000oz.” [email protected]