Blanket mine worker dies in rock fall

Sikhulekelani Moyo

[email protected]

A BLANKET Mine employee has died after a rock fell on him while he was drilling in a development area on Saturday.

In a statement, Caledonia Mining Corporation, which runs Blanket Mine, said: “It is with regret that Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc reports that an accident took place on September 21, 2024 at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe, where an employee was hit by a fall of rock while drilling in a development area and as a result has sadly died,” reads the statement.

“Management at Blanket Mine are assisting the relevant authorities in their enquiry into this accident. Caledonia expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.”

@SikhulekelaniM1