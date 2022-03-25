Blaq Diamond Byo show moved

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE Blaq Diamond show which was scheduled for April 2 in Bulawayo has been moved to April 9 to pave the way for a show the duo has in Nigeria.

Blaq Diamond, made up of Sphelele Dunywa and Ndumiso Mdletshe was supposed to perform at the Boundary on April 2.

The Boundary Manager, Emmanuel “Manu” Mahaso confirmed the development and said the show has been moved to avoid a clash of dates.

“Our initial date was double-booked with Blaq Diamond’s show slated for Nigeria on that very same day and that is the reason why we have moved it by a week,” said Mahaso.

The show is being organised by 2 Kings Entertainment and popular leisure centre The Boundary. [email protected]_49