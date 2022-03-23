Blaq Diamond make Zim their second home

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

IN recent times, South African Afro-pop duo Blaq Diamond have made Zimbabwe their second home after frequent performances in Harare, Bulawayo, Gwanda and Beitbridge.

Blaq Diamond are not showing any signs of stopping as they are billed to perform at The Boundary in Bulawayo on April 2.

2 Kings Entertainment and popular leisure centre The Boundary are behind the show where Sphelele Dunywa and Ndumiso Mdletshe will be backed by local acts in the form of DJ Mzoe, Kead Wekead, Henry HP, NickMicks and Ryan Synth.

The Boundary manager Emmanuel Takaedza “Manu” Mahaso said all logistics are in place to host the Summer YoMuthi hitmakers.

“Everything is in place for the show. Covid-19 is still a reality so we will stick to restrictions to make sure that everyone is safe from the pandemic. We urge people to come in their numbers and be at the venue early because gates will be open in the afternoon and we will be starting early to avoid ending the show in the wee hours of the night,” said Manu.

The last time Blaq Diamond performed in Bulawayo was in November at Umguza Yacht Club. – @eMKlass_49