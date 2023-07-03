Blaq Diamond, Nutty O, Ammara Brown to headline July Fest

Mthabisi Tshuma

SOUTH African duo Blaq Diamond will be returning to Zimbabwe later this month where they are billed to headline the inaugural July Festival slated for Kadoma.

The event will be held at the Odyssey Kadoma on July 29. It will feature performances from Nutty O, Ammara Brown and Uncle Epatan.

Event organiser, Dee Nosh said all is set for the event whose aim is to uplift the entertainment industry of Kadoma.

“July Festival is the first of its kind where we’re mixing genres that appeal to young and mature audiences. Tickets are selling like hotcakes as we have always given our best in entertainment.

“Our aim is to uplift Kadoma thus we call upon people to come in numbers,” said Dee Nosh. – @mthabisi_mthire