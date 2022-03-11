Blaq Diamond return for Gwanda show

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE mining town of Gwanda is attracting more and more artistes with South African Afro-pop duo, Blaq Diamond billed to perform there next week Saturday.

A few weeks back, the town hosted a gig that was headlined by multi-award-winning DJ Zandimaz, Nutty O and Master Zhoe.

Blaq Diamond who were in Bulawayo in December, will grace The Phoenix Shinsanyama at a gig that has become the talk of town. An array of artistes including DJ Mufali, Slimza Wa Africa, DJ Wellyonz, Wyqlif and TMoney are expected to warm up the stage for the Summer Yomuthi hit-makers.

Event organisers, 3D Events Management’s Mduduzi “Mdu” Mdlongwa said the positive responses they have been receiving each time they host shows and general party vibe in Gwanda inspired them to take the duo there.

“We’ve seen the excitement among revellers each time we host shows there hence our decision to treat them to the South African act. This will be their first time performing in Gwanda. The show will also be a platform for local acts to showcase their talent as we’ve roped in many of them,” said Mdu. – @mthabisi_mthire