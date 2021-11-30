Blaq Diamond set for maiden performance koNtuthu

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THEY yearned for it and even went to social media to tell us about it, and now it is happening.

Barely a fortnight after South African Afro-pop duo, Blaq Diamond (Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa) scooped the Best Male Southern Africa award at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), they will celebrate their gong with a performance in Bulawayo this weekend.

BAC Leisure will be the place to be, come Saturday as the Summer Yomuthi record singers touch base.

Dubbed “The Ultimate Big Tent Experience”, the event is being organised by 3D Events Management.

3D Events Management managing director Mduduzi “Mdu” Mdlongwa said all is in place for the show with the duo set to serenade the crowd with their silky voices.

“The artistes have been cleared to perform in the country and we’re now just waiting for them to touch down,” said Mdu.

The SA stars will perform alongside Da_Kudu, Mzoe 7, Fish Ndaramu, DJ Nospa, DJ Eugy, DJ Starr, DJ Molfy and a plethora of 3D Family DJs.

Recently, BAC Leisure hosted Boohle also from South Africa. – @eMKlass_49.