Blaq Diamond: The show will go on

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ORGANISERS of the much-anticipated Blaq Diamond show set for BAC Leisure Centre will go on tomorrow amid strict adherence to laid down Covid-19 prevention protocols.

The South African Afro-pop duo behind hits like Summer Yomuthi, Ibhanoyi, Love Letter and Messiah featuring gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad is expected to arrive in the city at midday.

They will perform alongside Bulawayo’s Mzoe 7, Fish F Ndaramu, Da Kudu and 3D Family DJs at what has been dubbed the big tent affair. 3D Events Management managing director Mduduzi “Mdu” Mdlongwa said they are relieved to be hosting the show and promised to continue following the strict health guidelines prescribed by Cabinet.

“The Blaq Diamond show is still scheduled to go on, but with a slight alteration on time. The show will start earlier than initially scheduled so as to be within the confines of the curfew times. Revelers are therefore advised to arrive early to avoid disappointments.

“As for the duo coming from South Africa, there’ll be no need for them to quarantine since their paperwork permits them to work in this country. There are no immigration problems and the duo is cleared to perform as all the documentation is in place,” assured Mdu. “Our patrons are reminded that only those with vaccination cards and IDs will be allowed into the venue.”

Meanwhile, Rethusaneng “Ree” Mabuka, the owner of BAC Leisure has dismissed reports that Blaq Diamond have had a change of heart because of the new Covid-19 regulations.

“Blaq Diamond have confirmed that they will be here at BAC Leisure and they will perform as promised. People must not read much into social media rumours and speculation. The show will go on. Tickets are still available, but they are running out,” said Ree.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe director, Nicholas Moyo earlier in the week assured creatives that his organisation would continue engaging the Government to ensure that the Covid-19 restriction measures do not work against the industry. – @eMKlass_49

Normal

0

false

false

false

EN-US

X-NONE

X-NONE

/* Style Definitions */

table.MsoNormalTable

{mso-style-name:”Table Normal”;

mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0;

mso-tstyle-colband-size:0;

mso-style-noshow:yes;

mso-style-priority:99;

mso-style-parent:””;

mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt;

mso-para-margin-top:0in;

mso-para-margin-right:0in;

mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt;

mso-para-margin-left:0in;

line-height:107%;

mso-pagination:widow-orphan;

font-size:11.0pt;

font-family:”Calibri”,sans-serif;

mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri;

mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin;

mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri;

mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;

mso-bidi-font-family:”Times New Roman”;

mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;}