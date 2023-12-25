Bleak Christmas. . . Orapa United fire Mangwiro

Fungai Muderere and Gerald Sibanda, Sports Writers

THREE days before Christmas, Zimbabwean coach Taurai Mangwiro found out he was out of job and would spend the festive season without a paycheck after he was sacked by Botswana Premier League side Orapa United.

The decision to fire Mangwiro was reached by the club after Orapa United lost one nil to Nico United at home last Friday.

Mangwiro could have seen it coming considering that he only won three matches out of 12 league games this season and the team is two points away from the drop zone.

The team announced the coach’s departure through their social media platforms.

“The Zimbabwean gaffer led the team to a third place finish last season and Orapa United FC’s management team wishes to inform our valued supporters, esteemed members of the media and dedicated sponsors that the club has made the difficult decision to part ways with our head coach. This decision has been taken in light of the team’s recent poor performance and results. Despite the challenges faced this season, Orapa United remains fully committed to upholding our standards of excellence and putting forth a competitive team on the field,” said Orapa United in a statement.

They added: “We understand the frustrations and concerns of our devoted supporters and sponsors, and want to assure them that we are already working diligently to come back stronger and better prepared after the Christmas break.

“Orapa United would like to express our gratitude to the outgoing head coach Mr Mangwiro for his dedicated service to the club. Under his guidance, the team emerged in position three last season and reached the final of the Orange FA Cup, fourth edition and lost at the final. Orapa United remains committed to transparency and will provide updates on the progress of our coaching search. We are confident that with the right leadership and continued support from all stakeholders, we will overcome this period of transition and achieve the success that Orapa United FC is known for.”

The club said they were very much grateful to Mangwiro’s dedicated time with the outfit and wished the ex-Harare City gaffer well in his future endeavours.

Zimbabwean coaches are not having the best of luck in Botswana as the news of Mangwiro’s firing comes barely two months after Warriors legend Rahman Gumbo was fired by Morupule Wanderers.

A few days later, he passed on due to a suspected heart attack.

The Botswana Premier League has become home to a number of Zimbabwean coaches and players.