Blind beggar Mudimba has a bright vision for for his musical future

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

WHILE many may feel that his life has been reduced to just being a beggar in Bulawayo’s city centre, Mr Samson Mudimba who sings and plays a guitar feels he can make it big in the music industry if given the opportunity.

Mr Mudimba (59) who is visually impaired said he has lost count of the number of songs he has composed but has never had the opportunity to record, as he does not have the resources. He said he is confident that he could produce quality music as passersby often show interest in the music which he sings.

Mr Mudimba said he started losing his sight in the early 1980s and became totally blind in 1995.

Each morning Mr Mudimba arrives at his usual spot along 9th Avenue between Fort and Jason Moyo Street (opposite Steward Bank) and plays away while singing gospel songs.

Passersby stop to drop money into his tin while others briefly stop to admire his talent and listen to his music.

Mr Mudimba said he started operating from his spot in 1997. He said he relocated to South Africa in 2003 but returned to reclaim his spot in 2017.

“I started playing the guitar while I was a teenager and at that time I was playing on a homemade guitar. I later moved on to playing on a professional guitar and then I started composing songs as well which I sing while I’m begging on the streets.

“My wish is to record an album but I don’t have the financial capacity. I wish I could get a sponsor who can finance my musical career. I have composed many songs but I have not recorded any. Whenever I play my guitar the words of a new song come to mind but it’s unfortunate that I can’t go a step further. I feel like my music can impact many lives and all I need is a platform to share my music with people,” he said.

Mr Mudimba said in the meantime he uses his talent to coach choirs from various branches within the Roman Catholic Church where he worships.

He said he normally moves across branches in order to equip musicians. Mr Mudimba said he had received several promises of sponsorship from various people but none had materialised.

Mr Mudimba said he managed to obtain some weaving skills from Jairos Jiri when he was already partially blind.

Mr Mudimba said while he became completely blind in 1995, he has not allowed his disability to deter him from doing what he loves most, which is creating music.

“I might be blind but I have not lost my skills or passion for music. As long as I’m able-bodied I will continue to produce music. I have a passion for gospel music as I believe that it’s medicine to the soul and it’s a way to minister to thousands of people. I hope to earn a decent income someday from being a musician,” he said. — @DubeMatutu