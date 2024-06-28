Bloated Zifa team riles Fifa

Bruce Chikuni in PORT ELIZABETH

THE ZIFA Normalisation Committee have been embarrassed by FIFA after they were reportedly ordered to withdraw five members in the Warriors technical team which is doing duty in the COSAFA Cup in South Africa.

Zimpapers Sport understands that FIFA even questioned why they decided to duplicate roles in a tournament they had earlier threatened to pull out due to inadequate funds.

The Normalisation Committee was left with no option but to sacrifice, Emmanuel Mutumani, Simon Marange, Wonder Mphepo, Zivanai Kawadza and Simbarashe Gochera.

This leaves Zimbabwe without a Media Liason Officer in South Africa since Mphepo was holding fort in the absence of Mike Madoda.

Surprisingly, before the exclusion of these officials, the Warriors are the only team in South Africa which had two goalkeepers coaches, Kawadza and Pernell Mckop. They also had two Performance Analysts, Simon Marange and James Makoni.

The offloaded officials left Port Elizabeth early this morning.