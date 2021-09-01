Blocked toilet yields foetus

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

IN a suspected case of infanticide, a plumber in Bulawayo got the shock of his life when a routine job to unclog a toilet in Thorngrove suburb, yielded a foetus stuffed inside.

The incident that has shocked people in the suburb happened on Sunday afternoon.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abedinico Ncube said they are investigating the case.

He appealed to members of the public for any information on who is responsible for what they term “concealment of birth”.

He said the plumber had been hired to fix a toilet blockage in Thorngrove.

“While he was trying to unblock the toilet, he discovered a human foetus inside the toilet chamber and he pulled it out.

“He advised the security guard and then proceeded to Mzilikazi where he made a report. Scene was attended and the foetus was ferried to UBH for post-mortem,” said Insp Ncube.

Earlier this year, a baby was found dead in a burst sewer at Lobengula Primary School in Bulawayo.

The baby boy’s body, suspected to have been flushed in a toilet, popped out of a sewage pond.The incident left Makokoba and Mzilikazi residents’ tongues wagging with many suspecting that it could have been someone who terminated a pregnancy before flushing the infant into the toilet system leading to the sewer blockage.

They said the baby was still intact meaning the person could have flushed it in the morning or the previous night.