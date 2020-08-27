Blood transfusion Covid-19 safe

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

PATIENTS in need of blood should not worry about contracting Covid-19 during blood transfusion because the virus is not spread through that process, scientific research has shown.

Some patients in need of blood or blood products have been sceptical about blood transfusion fearing that they might contract Covid -19 in the process.

Covid-19 is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person and according to the US Food and Drugs Administration, respiratory viruses are not known to be transmitted through blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transfusion-transmitted coronavirus.

The Red Cross says there is no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion.

Speaking to journalists during Midlands Province Education Day virtual workshop, National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ) public affairs manager Ms Esther Massundah said according to studies, Covid-19 is not transmitted through blood transfusion.

Ms Massundah said NBSZ only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation.

The Red Cross and other blood collection centres like the Memorial Blood Centre do not specifically test for Covid-19.

“According to studies done scientifically, Covid-19 is not transmitted through blood transfusion and so anyone in need of blood transfusion is safe from the virus. As NBSZ, while we are not testing for Covid-19, we follow WHO guidelines in collecting and preparing the blood before it is given the next person,” she said.

Ms Massundah said they have guidelines they follow to ensure the safety of the donor, the patient and the NBSZ staff collecting the blood.

She said the blood they collect is always screened before it is passed to the person in need and as such it is safe blood.

“We do screen the blood for other things but not for Covid-19 because it has been proven that the virus is not transmitted through blood transfusion,” said Ms Massundah.

NBSZ acting chief executive officer Dr Tonderai Mapako said they always have enough blood stocks to last at least five days at any given time as recommended internationally.

“So reports that we run out of blood stocks are not true. We always have blood stocks to last a minimum of five days,” said Dr Mapako.