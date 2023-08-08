Bloodbath at DeMbare

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

DYNAMOS have relieved of his duties head coach Herbert Maruwa, suspended without pay and benefits, second assistant Murape Murape, team manager Richard Chihoro and appointed first assistant Genesis ‘Kaka’ Mangombe as acting head coach.

The decision of the club is with immediate effect.

While it could not be immediately established on whether Murape and Chihoro had received their formal letters of suspension, coach Maruwa, who was telephonically informed of the position to part ways with him at 0830hrs today by chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze, had as at 1500hrs not received any documentary communication regards the termination of his contract by the club, even though Dynamos, in a media statement, said the two parties agreed on a mutual disengagement.

“Subject: Mutual Separation between Dynamos FC and Head coach Herbert Maruwa.

Dynamos Football Club and Head coach Herbert Maruwa have agreed on mutual separation . The mutual separation which is with immediate effect has been occasioned by the team’s performance as at the 2023 season’s half way mark . Both parties agreed that the mutual separation will be in the best interests of Dynamos Football Club and the Head coach.

The Club shall forever remain indebted to the services rendered to the Club by Mr Maruwa during the subsistence of his contract of employment . The Club wishes Coach Maruwa all the best in his next placement . Former Head coach, Genesis Mangombe shall in the interim , be Acting Head coach.,” reads the Dynamos statement.

According to the communique, Murape and Chihoro were suspended for gross misconduct and will soon appear before the club’s disciplinary tribunal.

“Meanwhile, the Club has suspended, without pay and benefits 2nd Assistant coach Murape Murape and team manager Richard Chihoro for gross misconduct and they are set to appear before the Club’s Disciplinary tribunal in due course,” read the statement.

This publication is however reliably informed that the purge on the technical bench is as a result of simmering of relations between Maruwa and Mangombe, who resigned from his head coach position at Yadah to become the Dynamos assistant coach.

Maruwa leaves The Glamour Boys fourth on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table