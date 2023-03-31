Blow for Zimbabwe as Mawere withdraws from Bonaqua Troutbeck

Ricky Zililo in Nyanga

ZIMBABWE’S medal hopeful in the junior men’s category at the 15th edition of the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup Troutbeck, Matipa Mawere was forced to withdraw from the competition at the last minute on medical grounds.

Mawere, who finished fourth on his maiden juniors’ appearance at last year’s continental competition had been tipped for a podium finish at the 15th edition of the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup Troutbeck that is on here on Saturday.

“I’m obviously disappointed because I was looking forward to competing. I had been working hard to be able to compete in the Africa Junior Championships this weekend,” said Mawere.

The withdrawal of Mawere means that Zimbabwe, who are not represented in the elite stage are now left with six juniors.

Under-19 pair of Duwan Botha and Anje Van AS, who represented Zimbabwe in men and women’s competitions at the 2023 Africa Triathlon Junior Cup Maselspoort, South Africa will be at the start line for the Junior African Cup.

The other Zimbabwean representatives are Mandlenkosi Mthethwa (junior men), the quartet of Van AS, Nicole Madya, Makanaka Mawere and Inkosinomusa Mthethwa who are competing in the junior women’s category.

The juniors’ field will have nine men and nine women.

The total number of athletes who will compete at the meet is 51, including elite participants.

The competition has drawn international participants from countries such as Chile, Austria, Kazakhstan, Togo, Mauritius, Morocco, South Africa, Poland, Ireland, Ukraine, Bermuda, Finland, Netherlands, Slovakia, Romania, Japan and Guam.

Meanwhile, title sponsors Coca-Cola who are bankrolling the competition through their bonaqua water brand are looking forward to the games.

“We are delighted that every year, through our Bonaqua brand, we have been able to support Triathlon Zimbabwe to bring this event, which is not only significant for sports but is also a flagship for the country’s tourism industry. Each year, together with our partners and organisers, we strive to make the event more exciting. We, therefore, call the Zimbabweans to come and enjoy as we cheer the future Olympic hopefuls in action in the Africa Triathlon Junior Cup and support the best of our local athletes in the Zimbabwe Junior National Championships.

“With international elite athletes from as far as Chile participating in the Elite Africa Triathlon Cup, juniors vying for the Africa Triathlon junior Cup and Zimbabwe National Triathlon Championships, Bonaqua Cimas-iGo Corporate challenge, MTB and off-road triathlon, aquathlon, duathlon and open water swim, the event is offering something for everyone,” said Coca-Cola Frontline Marketing Manager, Barry Otieno.

This year marks the sixth anniversary for Bonaqua as the official title sponsor. Other sponsors include iGo from Cimas, Rooney’s, CFAO, African Sun, Troutbeck resort, EcoCash and Simbisa Brands. – @ZililoR