BlowNaija commits to continue working with Zimbabwean talent

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER a successful launch of gospel artiste Adept Dazz’s album last year, Nigerian online music streaming platform BlowNaija will continue working with Zimbabwean talent.

Founder and CEO of Lagos-based BlowNaija, Baba Blow (real name Olusegun Temidayo Titiloye) said one of his New Year’s resolutions is strengthening his relationship and partnerships with Zimbabwean creatives.

“As I highlighted last year, I’m always there for Zimbabweans and 2022 will not be any different. It is my wish to continue working not only with Zimbabwean talent but Africans as well.

“Mechanisms have been put in place to ensure that Blow Naija is available to artistes all over,” he said.

In addition to launching Adept Dazz’s album, Baba Blow said that he is in contact with Zimbabwean artistes for possible partnerships.

These creatives include DJ Y.J exclusive, Tyga Sparta, Zimboy just to name a few. – @eMKlass_49