Bludgeoned to death for reprimanding duo for urinating on wall

Diana Baloyi Moyo

TWO suspects have been arrested in connection with a murder case that occurred at Masaisai Business Centre, Mazhaka 1, Tekwe, on Tuesday.

A teenager, Biggie Fanamaya (19), and Edson Mambo (25) are alleged to have murdered Josphat Jere (24) following an argument after the victim confronted them for urinating on the walls of a shop.

In a statement on X, the police said: “The suspects hit the victim on the head with a stone after an argument during a beer-drinking spree. The victim had confronted the suspects for urinating on the walls of a shop.”