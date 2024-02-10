Blue hair, don’t care! Noluntu J’s journey of rap and style

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

WITH her blue hair and bold fashion, Noluntu J is proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the Zimbabwean hip-hop scene. She spits fire with her rap skills and charisma, earning her the Zim Hip Hop Awards Female Artiste trophy in 2023 at the tender age of 23.

She is without doubt a trailblazer and a trendsetter who always catches the eye and the ear of the crowd.

Noluntu J was born in South Africa but she moved to Zimbabwe with her family when she was a child. She started rapping when she was in high school and she has been pursuing her passion ever since. She told Saturday Leisure how she came up with her trademark colours.

“With the blue hair we were shooting a music video for Moko and so I had different colours of braids, yellow, red, blue, pink and white among others. The whole idea was to change colours for every scene but we ran out of time and we ended up sticking to blue.

“The blue hairstyle fit me well and it popped up nice. The next day I went to work with the same hairstyle and I was receiving a lot of compliments with people amazed with blue hair,” said Noluntu J.

She said the video was a success and it helped her to shape her brand. She decided to keep the blue hair as her identity, as it made her more recognisable and memorable.

“When the video was out and people started calling me the girl with the blue hair I was like I am sticking with the blue hair because most people couldn’t remember my name but can identify me through the hair. That is the inspiration and it has become a brand. Wherever there is blue there is Noluntu J,” she said.

She said the blue colour has been attracting her fans wherever she goes and she has made it a part of her daily life. Noluntu J said she does not plan to change her brand colour anytime soon as it reflects her personality and values.

“I don’t see myself changing the brand colour anytime soon. The blue hair has made an impact in my career, it has been captivating fans wherever I go. Blue means wisdom and stability thus this is just about what my brand is as each step I take is carefully considered,” said Noluntu J.– @mthabisi_mthire