Blue Rose collabos Luminous in new single

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

AFRO-soul songstress Blue Rose (real name Buhle Moyo) has collaborated with hip-hop sensation Luminous on her second single titled Let Me Go.

A follow up to her debut track Ngiyazifela Ngawe, the second track produced by Neshville of Rockup Studios will be released next Friday.

Signed under Dlelas Music run by Madlela Skhobokhobo, Blue Rose said this year she is going all out to increase her visibility and get the brand Blue Rose to people all over.

“I am preparing to release my second single in my professional music career and this goes in line with the strategy that l have set for the year of ensuring my music is known by people.

“The song talks about a girl who is fed up in a relationship as her partner has wronged her numerous times and now, she wants to do away with the relationship. The song carries a message advising people not to hold onto things that will later affect their mental health leading them to depression,” said Blue Rose.

