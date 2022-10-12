BMCA season begins

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association (BMCA) 2022/23 season is set to commence this coming weekend with both the first and second leagues starting on the same day.

The start comes after the commencement of the franchise cricket and first league teams will be playing 50-over matches while second league will be T20 matches. The first league has four teams and the second league has 10.

In the first league, five rounds of 50-over matches and three rounds of T20 matches will be played while in the second league it will be one round of 40-over matches and one round of T20 matches. All matches will be played under the spirit of cricket and ICC playing conditions.

Teams that will be playing in the first league are Amakhosi Cricket Club (ACC) 1, Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) 1, Nketa Cricket Club (NCC) 1 and Queens Sports Club (QSC) 1.

The 10 teams that will compete in the second league are, Amakhosi Cricket Club 2, Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) 2, Champions Cricket Club, Gampu Lions Cricket Club, Nketa Cricket Club II, National University of Science and Technology (Nust), Queens Sports Club 2, Roosters Cricket Club, Wholesale Beef Bulls (WBB) and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

This weekend’s opening fixtures are as follows:

First League

15 October – Queens I v Nketa I, Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC), 0930hrs

16 October – BAC I v Amakhosi I, BAC, 0930hrs

Second League

T20 matches

15 October – Roosters v Amakhosi II, Emakhandeni Cricket Club, 1000hrs

15 October – Queens II v BAC II, Emakhandeni Cricket Club, 1400hrs

15 October – Wholesale Beef Bulls v Zimbabwe Republic Police, ACE, 1000hrs

16 October – NUST v Champions, Emakhandeni Cricket Club, 1000hrs

16 October – Nketa II vs Gampu Lions, Emakhandeni Cricket Club, 1400hrs