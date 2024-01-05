BMCA to introduce more development programmes

Brandon Moyo

THE Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association (BMCA) is hoping to introduce more development programmes this year to help the sport grow in the city.

The organisation is prepared to make sure that cricket is brought to boys and girls in schools around Bulawayo, a move that will play a huge role in increasing the talent pool.

Speaking to Zimpapers Sports, BMCA Chairperson Godwin Dube said they are also planning to make sure that girls get as much attention as boys in the sport. He said as their on-field plans, they are planning to introduce high-performance-centres that nurture budding talents.

Off the field of play, Dube said they are looking at increasing the visibility of the game in tertiary institutions while assisting the youth while also engaging the public and private sector as means to market the game.

“Our target for the New Year is to increase the number of our development programmes mainly targeting junior and senior school girls and boys. Deliberate programmes to increase the participation of the girl child in the sport have been lined up.

“We are also looking at setting up high-performance centres with strong foundations and influence of sports science best practices in the province to nurture promising talent. Off-the-field plans for 2024 include engaging public and private partners to promote and market the game of cricket and increase our visibility in tertiary institutions and roll out programmes that impart life skills in youths,” said Dube.

Apart from the development programmes, Dube said they are also hoping to have a good number of representatives in the senior men’s national team as they have done in the Under-19s and senior women’s team. He was impressed with the number of players that were picked for the Lahore Qalandars High-Performance programme last year.

Another thing that Dube wishes to see improve in 2024 is the performance of Matabeleland teams in the country’s premier club cricket competition, the NPL.

“Performance of our club representative sides in the National Premier League will also need to improve. We hope in the coming year one of the local teams will win the National Premier League,” he said.

Last year, eight players were selected for a four-month player development programme at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) giants’ high-performance centre in Lahore and Bulawayo had the most representation.

The budding talents from Bulawayo who made the trip to Pakistan after being selected during a nationwide talent hunt conducted by the Qalandars for the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 tournament last year are Tinotenda Maposa, Tawanda Maposa and Brighton Phiri.

Tinotenda Maposa has since announced himself as the next big thing after taking his maiden First Class fifer in Tuskers’ ongoing Logan Cup encounter against Mega Market Mountaineers in Harare. The 20-year-old fast bowler finished with impressive figures of 5/61 as Tuskers bundled out their opponents for 187 runs in 32 overs on day one.

