BMRFB interim committee awaits ZRU nod

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) is expected to announce an all-inclusive interim Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) tomorrow after getting the greenlight from union president Aaron Jani.

ZRU dissolved BMRFB board led by Craig Change, accusing it of “paralysing the smooth running” of the game in Bulawayo despite its efforts to revive and expand the game in the province.

Change’s board had been in office for a month when it was dissolved.

Martin Shone, ZRU vice-president (South Region), said names for the interim committee that will handle BMRFB’s affairs for the next two years are awaiting Jani’s approval.

“Once the president gives his greenlight then we’re good to go. I think that should be done on Monday or Tuesday.

“This will be an all-inclusive, multi-racial interim committee made up of sports administrators, an accountant, a lawyer and former rugby players.

“Professionals (accountant and lawyer) have been engaged to bring in their expertise for obvious reasons and work with rugby people,” said Shone.

ZRU wants the interim committee to conduct an audit, something that the dissolved BMRFB committee had started and only halted when they were ordered to leave.

The interim committee will be expected to amend the constitution to align it with the ZRU, set up “systems” that will ensure whoever is elected into office, walks into a “straitjacket”.

The interim board will also pursue the Hartsfield Tshisa Nyama deal that the ousted BMRFB leadership was already seized with.

The dissolved BMRFB was pushing to shut down the popular Tshisa Nyama, saying it wanted the venue to be an exclusively rugby facility.

Top rugby school Falcon College has refused to take part in the BMRFB junior festivals at Hartsfield because of broken beer bottles strewn all over the place.

Junior players, particularly Under-13s and Under-15s, play barefooted. — @ZililoR